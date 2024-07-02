Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $15,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

NYSE LHX opened at $221.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

