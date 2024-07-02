Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLX opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

