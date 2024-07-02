Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 654,705 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 227,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CRPT opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36.

About First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

