Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

