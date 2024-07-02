Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000.

Shares of DBMF opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

