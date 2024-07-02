Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

