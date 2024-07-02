WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

