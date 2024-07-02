Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 34,537 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URGN

About UroGen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.