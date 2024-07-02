Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 2,756 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

