Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 58,394 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 312.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,812,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in GameStop by 17.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $283,420. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GME opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.04 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

