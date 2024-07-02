Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,384 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

