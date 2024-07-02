Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 9,306 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,161,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.