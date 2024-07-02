Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 208,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.95.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
