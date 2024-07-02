Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASB

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.