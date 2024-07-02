Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.45 Million Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Plante bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.