Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.94 Million Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.24% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,758,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

