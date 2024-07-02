Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,473,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANC. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 571,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,498 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.01%.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.