Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.08 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.40% of Replimune Group worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Replimune Group stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.