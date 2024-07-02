Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Photronics by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 379,593 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $6,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,548,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

