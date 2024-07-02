Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,511 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.81%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

