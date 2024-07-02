Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,251 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $174,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.