Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Loews alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loews by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Loews by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,698,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE L opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.