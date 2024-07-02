Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

