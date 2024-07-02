Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 35,105 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Hibbett worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.39.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

