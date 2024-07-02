Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 43,197 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,950,000 after acquiring an additional 258,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

