Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,805 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

