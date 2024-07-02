Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $131,086,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $58,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,754,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 149,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.82.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $239.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.52, a PEG ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.35. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

