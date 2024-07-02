WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $479.99 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average of $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

