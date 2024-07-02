West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $240,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.18.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

