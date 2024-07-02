Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Mark Hughes Purchases 191,884 Shares

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hughes bought 191,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,756.52 ($7,281.20).
Westminster Group Stock Up 1.6 %
LON WSG opened at GBX 2.59 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Westminster Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.24 ($0.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.
Westminster Group Company Profile
