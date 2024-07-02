William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

