Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:WIT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.