Worldcoin Price Hits $2.36 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00003773 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $612.58 million and $192.03 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,250,975 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 259,034,245.81610966 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.35138644 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $205,718,633.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

