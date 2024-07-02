Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.25 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $129.44 million and $17.25 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $28.24 or 0.00045049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 4,582,922 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,047,073.55836478. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.57489711 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1086 active market(s) with $16,176,649.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

