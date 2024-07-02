Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31 and traded as low as C$8.94. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$123.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.03.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 66.56%. The business had revenue of C$54.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.0997783 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

