Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Zai Lab has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,014.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,357 shares of company stock worth $857,773. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.