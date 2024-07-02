Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as low as C$1.39. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 3,445 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59.
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
