Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $105.96 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.