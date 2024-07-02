Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.