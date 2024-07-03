12,015 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.