14,834 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,149.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.