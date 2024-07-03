267,046 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,583,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of TFI International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. CIBC cut their price target on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

TFI International Trading Down 0.6 %

TFII opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

