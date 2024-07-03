3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

Institutional Trading of 3M

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.