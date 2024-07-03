3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM
Institutional Trading of 3M
3M Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MMM opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.