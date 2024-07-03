3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.43 and last traded at $100.50. Approximately 707,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,489,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 64.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 40,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 202.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of 3M by 160.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 102,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

