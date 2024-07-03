41,460 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,409,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

