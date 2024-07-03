593 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.66.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

