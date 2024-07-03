84,481 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $2,786,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.