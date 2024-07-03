8,584 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.