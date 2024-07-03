A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Buys 3,925 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 37 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £224.96 ($284.54).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($184.67).

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.21), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($379,223.75).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.39), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($61,694.51).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON:BAG opened at GBX 599 ($7.58) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 637 ($8.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £664.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.