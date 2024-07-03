A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

AMRK opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

